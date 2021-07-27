Oculus headset foam interfaces recalled because they may irritate your skin

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Millions of removable foam facial interfaces marketed for the Oculus Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset are being recalled because they can cause skin irritation, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC said when worn, the foam facial interfaces can irritate the skin and potentially cause reactions including rashes, swelling, burning, itching, hives and bumps.

Facebook Technologies has received more than 5,700 reports of the foam interfaces causing skin irritation, approximately 45 of which required medical attention.

The foam interfaces were included with the purchase of the Oculus Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset. The product was also sold separately and as part of the Quest 2 Fit Pack.

Andrew Bosworth, head of Facebook Reality Labs, said in a community letter Tuesday that an internal investigation was conducted into the manufacturing process of the Quest 2 foam interface.

“Our investigation determined that our manufacturing process is safe, meaning no unexpected nor hazardous contaminants were found in the Quest 2 foam interface or manufacturing process,” he wrote.

Bosworth also said the company also sought advice from dermatologists and toxicologists, who advised that “skin irritation can occur in some segments of the population from many household items, even things like tomatoes or shampoo, and that the rates we’ve seen are in line with expectations.”

But even so, Bosworth said the company is offering a free silicone cover to anyone who purchased or received a foam interface with another product, adding that safety and comfort is their top priority.

Bosworth said anyone interested in receiving a free silicone cover can do so by clicking here.