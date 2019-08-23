Norwex, Crate & Barrel, Toyota recalling products

(WPRI) — Rubber brooms, wooden walkers, and a vehicle back-up camera are on the recall list this week.

Norwex is recalling 58,000 rubber brooms because the handles can break in half.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the company has received 41 incident reports, including six reports of minor injuries, involving the recalled brooms.

The company said owners should stop using the brooms – which were sold through Norwex consultant events – and contact Norwex for a full refund.

Consumers can contact Norwex toll-free at 833-882-5569 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Saturday; email at USnorwexservice@norwex.com; or online at www.norwex.biz and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

Crate and Barrel is recalling push walkers – which is a product designed to help toddlers learn to walk.

The CPSC said the wooden walkers – sold exclusively online at www.crateandbarrel.com from January 2019 through April 2019 for about $100 – pose choking and laceration hazards as sharp points and small parts can become exposed over time.

Owners should immediately put the walkers out of the reach of children and contact Crate & Barrel for a full refund.

Toyota is recalling 2019 RAV-4 and RAV-4 Hybrids because the vehicle’s back-up cameras can malfunction. Toyota said the cameras don’t always engage when the vehicles are in reverse, which could lead to crashes if drivers aren’t checking their surroundings.

Toyota said it is notifying affected customers and the company will replace the faulty cameras at no charge. Owners may also contact Toyota at 888-270-9371.