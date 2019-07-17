Northfork recalls bison products due to possible E. coli contamination

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Northfork Bison Distributions is recalling bison burgers and ground bison over concerns they could be contaminated with E. coli bacteria, the R.I. Department of Health announced Wednesday.

The recall involves E. coli 0121 and 0103, which may cause diarrhea but could also lead to a form of kidney failure known as hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), health officials said.

According to the FDA, 21 illnesses have been reported to date and eight people have been hospitalized.

Consumers who purchased the bison products are advised to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Affected items have an expiration date up to Oct. 8, 2020, officials said.

Restaurants and other businesses that have bison in their inventories with production dates ranging from Feb. 22, 2019, through April 30, 2019, should contact their distributor for a full refund.