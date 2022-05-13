EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — HP Hood is recalling two different flavors of ice cream because they may contain an undeclared allergen, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall involves containers of Planet Oat’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl.

Courtesy: FDA

The FDA said the non-dairy ice cream products may contain peanuts, was not listed as an ingredient on the container.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered some containers labeled Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough were mistakenly filled with Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl.

No illnesses have been reported, though those with peanut allergies run the risk of suffering from a life-threatening reaction if they eat the ice cream.

The recalled ice cream has a “best by” date of 12/17/22. The recall only applies to the pint-sized containers, which will have a UPC code of either “44100709869” or “44100709906.”

Those who purchased a container of the recalled ice cream are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a refund or an exchange.