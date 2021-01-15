Thousands of trumpet toys recalled due to choking risk

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 2,400 children’s trumpet toys are being recalled because they pose a potential a danger to kids, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Courtesy of CPSC

The CPSC reports small plastic pieces from inside the Juratoys trumpets can come loose and present a potential choking hazard.

The “Janod Confetti Trumpets” were sold both separately and as part of the “Confetti Music Live” set.

The wooden trumpets are red and white with colorful dots. The affected trumpets have SKU number J07632 on the bell of the trumpet.

Parents are urged to throw the toy trumpet away and contact Juratoys by phone at 855-665-9287 or via email at customercare@juratoysus.com.

Sea to Summit is recalling more than 16,000 camping pots because they pose a burn hazard to the user, according to the CPSC.

The CPSC said the Nylon latch on the pots, which keeps the handle locked in place during use, can come apart, causing the camping pot to fall and potentially burn the person using it.

The recall involves the stainless-steel Sigma camping pot and the aluminum Alpha camping pot, both of which were sold in 1.2, 1.9, 2.7 and 3.7-liter sizes. The Alpha pots are a matte gray and the Sigma pots are polished stainless steel and black.

The pots were sold individually and as part of camping cooking sets at various camping goods stores. The CPSC said only pots with a black latch that does not have a screw are part of the recall.

The company has received 10 reports of the latch “disengaging or becoming damaged due to excessive heat exposure.” No injuries have been reported.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled pots is urged to contact Sea to Summit by phone at or via email at for a free latch-repair kit.