Nationwide salmonella outbreak sickens 7 Mass. residents

BOSTON (WPRI) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating a nationwide salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than 100 people.

The source of the salmonella outbreak has yet to be identified, according to the CDC.

The outbreak currently spans 25 states, and while the majority of the illnesses were reported in Texas, several were also linked back to the Northeast.

Currently, seven cases in Massachusetts and three in Connecticut have been reported. No cases have been identified in Rhode Island as of Tuesday.

The outbreak was first identified on Sept. 2 and has since grown rapidly, according to the CDC.

“The true number of sick people in an outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses,” the CDC reports. “This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for salmonella.”

Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of a salmonella infection are urged to report their illness to their state health department.