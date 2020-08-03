Nationwide salmonella outbreak may be linked to onions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Rhode Island Department of Health is warning everyone who recently purchased certain brands of red, yellow, white or sweet yellow onions that they may be contaminated with salmonella.

The onions were distributed to wholesalers, restaurants and retailers nationwide between May 1 and Aug. 3.

They were sold under the brand names of Thomson Premium, TLC Thomson International, Tender Loving Care, El Competitor, Hartley’s Best, Onions 52, Majestic, Imperial Fresh, Kroger, Utah Onions and Food Lion.

The onions were distributed in 5-pound, 10-pound, 25-pound, 40-pound or 50-pound cartons, as well as in 2-pound, 3-pound, 5-pound, 10-pound, 25-pound or 50-pound mesh sacks.

The recall was initiated following a multistate outbreak of salmonella infections that may be linked to the onions.

While there have been no cases in Rhode Island, the health department said 396 cases have been reported nationwide, including 59 hospitalizations.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is currently investigating the source of the contamination.

Anyone who purchased these onions is urged not to eat, sell or serve them. Those who are unsure whether an onion is from Thomson International are also urged to throw it out.