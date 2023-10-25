EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Mushrooms that were sold in Massachusetts, and may have been further distributed to local grocery stores, are being recalled.

The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) say the mushrooms may be contaminated with listeria.

Utopia Foods is recalling all 200-gram packages of its “Enoki Mushroom.” The mushrooms come in clear plastic packaging with the barcode “8928918610109” printed on it.

The products were distributed between August 7 and October 20 of this year in Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland, according to the Health Department.

Health officials say listeria can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in young children, elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, nausea and diarrhea.

The contamination was discovered through routine testing of the mushrooms.

According to the FDA, Utopia Foods stopped distributing the mushrooms and initiated a full-range recall of the products.

Anyone who bought a package of the mushrooms should return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Anyone with questions can call the company at 718-389-8898.