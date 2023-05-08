EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Mung bean sprouts grown on a Massachusetts farm are being recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Chang Farm, located in Whatley, Mass., is recalling all of its 10-pound and 12-ounce bags of “Premium Mung Bean Sprouts” that have a sell-by date of May 7, 2023.

The mung bean sprouts were sold at stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York. The FDA said the mung bean sprouts were packaged on April 23 and shipped to retailers on April 24.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall.

Anyone who purchased a bag of the recalled mung bean sprouts is urged not to eat them and to instead throw them out. The mung bean sprouts can also be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.