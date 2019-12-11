Mr. STEAK grills recalled following reported fires

EAST PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — Bass Pro has recalled more than 3,500 gas grills because one of the attached pieces can melt – posing a fire hazard.

The company has received nine reports of grill fires related to the Mr. STEAK propane gas grill, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Courtesy of CPSC

The CPSC said the gas regulator hose — which has a fuel gauge attached — can melt if it comes in contact with the bottom of the grill’s firebox.

No injuries or property damage have been reported.

The recalled grills were sold between May 2017 and July 2019. They have four to five burners and comes with a fuel gauge and line that are not attached to the inside.

The following codes can be found on a label on the inside of the left door or on the back of the grill:

SKU 2472264

SKU 2472265

The recall also applies to SKU’s 2366916 and 2366917 if the consumer added an aftermarket fuel gauge to the regulator assembly.

The grills were sold at Bass Pro Shop, Cabela’s and ABT Appliance and Electric stores nationwide.

Those who purchased one of the recalled grills are asked to stop using it and to contact Mr. STEAK for a free repair kit.