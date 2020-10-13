More supermarkets recall pizza dough after tampering episode

SACO, Maine (AP) — Another supermarket chain is recalling a brand of fresh pizza dough amid concerns about tampering.

Shaw’s and Star Market announced the company is removing Portland Pie Co. pizza dough from the shelves of its supermarkets in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Rhode Island.

Hannaford Supermarkets recalled and removed the product on Monday.

A New Hampshire man who’s accused of putting razor blades in the pizza dough at a Hannaford store in Saco, Maine, agreed to be brought back to the state from New Hampshire, where he was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge.

It wasn’t immediately known when that would happen or if he has an attorney.