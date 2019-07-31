More pig ear dog treats recalled due to salmonella risk

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Another company is recalling pig ear dog treats that may be contaminated with salmonella, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

Lennox has recalled its Natural Pig Ears dog treats, which were shipped from May 1-3 to distributors and retail stores nationwide.

The product comes in an eight-pack branded pouch under one of the following UPC codes:

742174 995163

742174994166

The pig ears could also be packaged individually, shrink-wrapped under one of these UPC codes:

0385384810

742174P35107

The health department said the individually shrink-wrapped packages may be labeled with “Lennox” or without any brand information.

The treats can not only affect the dog eating them, but also the owner handling them.

Lennox is aware of several people being sickened by the pig ear treats, according to health officials, as well as two dog illnesses.

Earlier this month, Pet Supplies Plus recalled its bulk pig ear products due to potential salmonella contamination.