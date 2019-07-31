More pig ear dog treats recalled due to salmonella risk

Recalls And Warnings

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of RIDOH)

Legal Logioc: Ask Brian

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Another company is recalling pig ear dog treats that may be contaminated with salmonella, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

Lennox has recalled its Natural Pig Ears dog treats, which were shipped from May 1-3 to distributors and retail stores nationwide.

The product comes in an eight-pack branded pouch under one of the following UPC codes:

  • 742174 995163
  • 742174994166

The pig ears could also be packaged individually, shrink-wrapped under one of these UPC codes:

  • 0385384810
  • 742174P35107

The health department said the individually shrink-wrapped packages may be labeled with “Lennox” or without any brand information.

The treats can not only affect the dog eating them, but also the owner handling them.

Lennox is aware of several people being sickened by the pig ear treats, according to health officials, as well as two dog illnesses.

Earlier this month, Pet Supplies Plus recalled its bulk pig ear products due to potential salmonella contamination.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Jeffrey Osborne

Target 12

Live Cams