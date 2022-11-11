EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A recall of more than 300,000 portable generators has been expanded after additional injuries were reported.

The recall of the Generac and DR 6500 Watt and 8000 Watt portable generators was initially announced in July 2021. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said when the generator is moved, an unlocked handle can pinch a user’s fingers against the frame.

To date, 37 injuries have been reported, including 24 finger amputations and five crushed fingers, according to the CPSC.

The generators were sold at hardware stores nationwide and online from June 2013 through November 2022. The recall now includes those sold after July 2021 which included a repair kit.

Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled generators and contact Generac toll-free at 844-242-3493 to receive a new repair kit. The CPSC says it includes a set of spacers to move the handle away from the frame, which eliminates the pinch point.

Consumers can also request a repair kit on the company’s website.