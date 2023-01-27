EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — ZLINE is recalling more gas range stoves because they can emit dangerous levels of carbon monoxide while in use, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The gas range stove recall, first issued back in December, has been expanded to include ZLINE’s 48-inch RG gas ranges. ZLINE’s 30-inch and 36-inch RG gas ranges are also included in the recall.

The stoves pose a serious risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, which could result in injury or death.

The recall involves the oven compartment of ZLINE gas ranges with one of the following model numbers: RG30, RGS-30, RGB-30, RG36, RGS-36, RGB-36, RG48, RGS-48 and RGB-48.

ZLINE has received 44 reports of carbon monoxide emission, three of which involved seeking medical attention.

The recalled stoves were sold in a variety of colors, including black matte, blue gloss, blue matte, DuraSnow, red gloss, red matte and white matte.

The stoves were also sold in a number of finishes, including stainless steel, black stainless steel and DuraSnow, which is a cloudy steel finish.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled stoves is urged to stop using the oven compartment until a free repair is available.

ZLINE is working to develop repairs for all of the affected appliances, and is asking those who own one of the recalled stoves to submit a claim online.