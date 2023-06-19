EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Mini fruit jelly cups are being recalled because they pose a choking hazard, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA said the “Sun Wave” 53-ounce and 35-ounce fruit jelly cups were sold pre-packaged in large clear jars at stores nationwide.

Richin Trading recently met with an FDA representative and determined that the side of the mini cups was dangerous to children if swallowed. No injuries have been reported.

The mini fruit jelly cups were sold in jars of assorted flavors, as well as mango and lychee.

Anyone who purchased a jar of the recalled mini fruit jelly cups is urged to keep them out of reach of children. The jars can be returned for a refund or disposed of in a sealed package inside a secured garbage can with a tight-fitting lid.