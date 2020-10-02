Mini-cultivator attachments recalled because they may be installed backwards

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ STIHL is recalling more than 180,000 mini-cultivator attachments because they may have been mistakenly installed upside down.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that the gearbox on the attachments may have been improperly installed, which would cause the tines to rotate backwards towards the user instead of away, posing a potential injury hazard.

The company has received 12 reports of improperly installed attachments, six of which have injured the person using it.

The recalled product is one of 15 interchangeable attachments to the STIHL KombiMotor KM model powerheads, which are sold separately. The mini-cultivator attachment is used to break up loose soil.

The affected mini-cultivator attachments are those with the gearbox installed upside down.

Anyone who has purchased the affected attachment is urged to contact STIHL by phone or via email to request an inspection of the product and a free proper assembly.

Photos courtesy of the CPSC:

