(WPRI) — More than 2 million baby swings and rockers are being recalled due to the risk of entanglement and strangulation.

4moms is recalling about 2 million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers that have been sold nationwide. In addition, 60,000 MamaRoo and 10,000 RockaRoo were sold in Canada.

“When the swing or rocker is not in the use, their restraint straps can hang below the seat and non-occupant crawling infants can become entangled in the straps, posing entanglement and strangulation hazards,” the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said in their release.

4moms has received two reports of entanglement incidents involving infants who became caught in the strap under the unoccupied MamaRoo infant swing after they crawled under the seat.

One 10-month-old died from asphyxiation and another 10-month-old suffered bruising to his neck before being rescued by a caregiver, according to the CPSC.

Story continues below gallery.

Strap dangling from recalled 4moms MamaRoo swing (Credit: CPSC)

Recalled 4moms MamaRoo Model 4M-005 9Credit: CPSC)

Recalled 4moms MamaRoo Model 1026 (Credit: CPSC)

Recalled 4moms MamaRoo Model 1037 (Credit: CPSC)

No incidents involving the RockaRoo have been reported.

The recall involves MamaRoo models using a three-point harness: versions 1.0 and 2.0 (model number 4M-005), version 3.0 (model number 1026) and version 4.0 (model number 1037). The RockaRoo rocker being recalled has the model number 4M-012, which can be found on its bottom.

The swings and rockers were sold from January 2010 through August 2022 for between $160 and $250.

“Consumers with infants who can crawl should immediately stop using the recalled swings and rockers and place them in an area where crawling infants cannot access,” the CPSC said. “Consumers should contact 4moms immediately to register for a free strap fastener that will prevent the straps from extending under the swing when not in use.”