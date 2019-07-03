Middletown farm recalls cheese products due to improper pasteurization

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A Middletown farm is recalling several cheese products after the Rhode Island Department of Health learned they were improperly pasteurized.

The health department learned of the issue during a routine inspection of Simmons Organic Farm on July 2. The company is recalling all flavors and sizes of Chevrie goat cheese and cow’s milk cheddar dated on or after July 1.

The products were sold at the farm itself, at the Hope Street Farmers Market in Providence and at the Aquidneck Growers Market.

“Pasteurization of milk helps prevent foodborne illnesses, including tuberculosis, brucellosis, salmonellosis, scarlet fever and listeriosis,” the health department said. “While most healthy people recover from foodborne illnesses in a short time, some people may develop symptoms that are chronic, severe or even life-threatening.”

People who purchased any of the recalled products should throw them out. At this time, there have been no reports of foodborne illnesses connected to the recall.