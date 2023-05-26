EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 100,000 Math 1 and Math 3 boxes with metallic whiteboards are being recalled due to a laceration risk, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall involves The Good and the Beautiful’s Math 1 and Math 3 boxes with metallic whiteboards. Math 1 and Math 3 boxes sold without the whiteboard are not part of this recall.

The CPSC said the whiteboards can detach from the box, exposing sharp edges and posing an injury hazard.

The company has received four reports of the whiteboards coming off the boxes, each resulting in minor lacerations.

The Good and the Beautiful advises against attempting to repair the whiteboard. Instead, The Good and the Beautiful urges everyone to keep the boxes away from children and contact the company for a free non-metallic replacement whiteboard.