Majority of cases linked to listeria outbreak involving deli meat are from Massachusetts

BOSTON (WPRI) ─ A listeria outbreak linked to deli meat has sickened 10 people, seven of which are Massachusetts residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC said of the remaining three cases, two are from New York and one is from Florida. The lone Floridian to fall ill has since died.

A specific supplier of deli meat has not yet been identified.

All of the people reported eating Italian-style deli meats, such as salami, mortadella, and prosciutto, before falling ill. The CDC said the deli meats were either prepackaged or sliced at various locations.