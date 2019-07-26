Table saws exclusively sold at Lowe’s recalled

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Chang Type is recalling more than 250,000 table saws because their motors may overheat.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the table saw’s motor can overheat, which poses a fire hazard.
Chang Type has received 61 reports of the motors overheating and causing fires. The company received one report of an overheating motor causing smoke damage inside a home.
No injuries have been reported in connection with the recall.
The table saws were sold exclusively at Lowe’s stores nationwide from June 2016 through September 2018 for between $100 and $180.
Anyone who believes they bought one of the recalled table saws can contact Chang Type for a refund.
