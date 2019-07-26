Table saws exclusively sold at Lowe’s recalled

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Chang Type is recalling more than 250,000 table saws because their motors may overheat.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the table saw’s motor can overheat, which poses a fire hazard.

Chang Type has received 61 reports of the motors overheating and causing fires. The company received one report of an overheating motor causing smoke damage inside a home.

(Courtesy of CPSC)

No injuries have been reported in connection with the recall.

The table saws were sold exclusively at Lowe’s stores nationwide from June 2016 through September 2018 for between $100 and $180.

Anyone who believes they bought one of the recalled table saws can contact Chang Type for a refund.

(Courtesy of CPSC)

Baby head supports and bikes were also recalled this week.