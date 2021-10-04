Lotrimin, Tinactin antifungal sprays recalled after benzene detected

Bayer is recalling several aerosol spray products because they may contain benzene, a known human carcinogen, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall involves a variety of Lotrimin and Tinactin antifungal sprays that were available for purchase nationwide between September 2018 and September 2021.

The sprays were sold both individually and in combo packs. The recall does not include any Lotrimin or Tinactin creams, or any other Bayer products.

Bayer said the recall is being conducted out of an abundance of caution after benzene was detected in several samples of the products.

Benzene is a highly flammable, widely used chemical that’s present throughout the environment. It can cause cancer with repeated exposure at high enough levels. It can also can damage the immune system and prevent cells from functioning properly, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled sprays is urged to stop using it and to contact Bayer for a refund.

Bayer is not the first company to issue a recall due to the presence of Benzene.

Last week, Coppertone recalled five different aerosol sunscreens after the chemical was detected in various samples. Johnson & Johnson also issued a similar sunscreen recall earlier this year after discovering some of their products contained benzene.