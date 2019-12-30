Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News at Noon
Watch 12 Video on WPRI.com

Listeria concerns prompt ramen recall

Recalls And Warnings
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — Veggie Noodle Co. said this weekend it was voluntarily recalling its Cece’s brand Fresh Veggie Ramen with Chicken Broth due to concerns the egg contained in the package may be contaminated with listeria.

Veggie Noodle gets its hard-boiled eggs from Georgia-based Almark Foods, which recalled its hard-boiled eggs earlier this month. Almark has expanded its recall twice to involve even more products.

The recall impacts all expiration dates of the Fresh Veggie Ramen, but no other products, the company said.

Listeria is a bacteria that can serious and potentially fatal infections in children and the elderly. Healthy individuals may suffer high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, and pregnant woman could miscarry or have stillbirths due to listeria.

The current listeria outbreak has resulted in one death, and illnesses in five states.

More Recalls

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Call 12 For Action: Volunteer With Us

Want to Volunteer with our Call 12 For Action Team?

We’re always looking for help on our Call 12 For Action consumer investigation team. If you are interested in volunteering your time to help consumers, let us know.

Call 12 For Action Volunteer Application »

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com