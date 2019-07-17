Listeria concerns prompt recall of hummus products

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A number of hummus products have been recalled because they could be contaminated with listeria.

The recall was issued out of an abundance of caution, according to the R.I. Department of Public Health. Officials say the products were made between May 30 and June 25 and sold under the following brand names:

Bucee’s

Fresh Thyme

Harris Teeter

Lantana

Lidl

Pita Pal

Roundy’s

Schnuck’s

7-Select

Click here for a full list including UPCs and ‘use by’ dates.

Health officials say listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and potentially fatal infections in young children and the elderly, as well as people with weakened immune systems.

Listeria infections can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illnesses associated with the recalled hummus have been reported to date, according to the health department.

For more details or general health information, call the department’s Health Information Line at (401) 222-5960.