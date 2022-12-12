EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Life is Good company is recalling some men’s and women’s clothing because they don’t meet federal flammability standards.

The company said the Fall 2022 Darkest Blue Fleece Men’s Simply True shorts and two styles of Fall 2022 Darkest Blue Women’s Simply True Hoodies (Good Vibes Daisies and Optimist Athletic) pose a risk of burn injuries to consumers.

No injuries have been reported to date.

Consumers are urged to stop wearing these items and contact Life is Good to request a pre-paid shipping label to return them for a full refund. The company can be reached at 888-339-2987 or customer_service@lifeisgood.com.