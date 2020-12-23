Labeling mix-up leads to garlic powder recall

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — B&G Foods is voluntarily recalling thousands of bottles of garlic powder because they actually contain bacon bits instead.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the bottles of Food Club-brand garlic powder were mistakenly filled with bacon-flavored bits, which contain soy.

The recall was made out of an abundance of caution. The FDA said since the bottle is clear, “it should be readily apparent to consumers that any mislabeled containers contain bacon-flavored bits instead of garlic powder.”

The affected containers have a “best buy” dates of NOV 19 22 and NOV 20 22.

The garlic powder was sold in retails stores nationwide.