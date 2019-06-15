King Arthur Flour issues recall over E. coli concern

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — King Arthur Flour has issued a voluntary recall on more than 14,000 cases of unbleached, all-purpose flour due to the potential presence of E. coli.

The 5-pound bags of flour have “best if used by” dates of 12/07/19, 12/08/19 or 12/14/19.

Customers who purchased the bags of flour should immediately throw them out or bring them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Please note that King Arthur Flour has issued a voluntary recall for a limited quantity of 5 lb. Unbleached All-Purpose Flour bags. To learn more, please visit our website: https://t.co/jXh7DCNvil — KingArthurFlour (@kingarthurflour) June 13, 2019

Although the products were distributed to retailers nationwide, there are currently no cases of illness that directly relate to the King Arthur Flour company.

The company also issued a reminder to customers about the dangers of eating raw dough.