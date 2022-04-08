EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Kinder is recalling a number of of chocolate assortments because they may be contaminated with salmonella, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall involves the “Kinder Happy Moments Milk Chocolate and Crispy Wafers Assortment,” as well as the “Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket.”

The chocolate assortments were sold nationwide at BJ’s Wholesale Club stores and Big Y supermarkets.

The recalled products were manufactured in a Ferraro facility where salmonella was recently detected, according to the FDA.

“Ferrero deeply regrets this situation,” the company said in a statement. “We take food safety extremely seriously and every step we have taken has been guided by our commitment to consumer care.”

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled chocolate assortments is urged not to eat them. The recalled products can either be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.