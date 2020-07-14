KIND granola due to undeclared sesame seeds

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — KIND is recalling a limited batch of its Oats & Honey Granola with Toasted Coconut because the label does not list sesame seeds as an ingredient.

The impacted granola pouches can be identified by looking for the “Best By” date, which is located on the bottom of the pouch:

For the 11oz pouch, the Best By dates range from April 4, 2021 to June 1, 2021

For the 17oz pouch, the Best By dates range from April 30, 2021 to June 1, 2021

KIND has recently transitioned away from using sesame seeds in their Oats & Honey Granola recipe.

The recall was initiated after KIND discovered the granola’s previous recipe was used and placed into the packaging created for its new recipe, which does not include sesame seeds on its “May Contain” label.

The recall only applies to the Oats & Honey flavor with the listed “Best By” dates.

Those who have an allergy or sensitivity to sesame seeds should not eat the recalled granola. Those who do not have an allergy or sensitivity to sesame seeds can still safely eat the product.

No allergic reactions have been reported in connection with the recall.