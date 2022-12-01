(WPRI) — Thousands of children’s clothing sets are being recalled because they may contain harmful levels of lead, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC said the clothing sets were manufactured by Bentex. The textile ink used in the designs on the clothing sets may contain lead levels that exceed either the federal lead paint or content ban.

The clothing sets were sold at various retailers nationwide, including TJ Maxx, Ross, DD’s Discount and Burlington.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

Parents should immediately stop letting their children wear these clothing sets and contact Bentex for a full refund.