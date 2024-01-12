EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of thousands of kid’s bicycle helmets are being recalled because they may not properly protect the wearer’s head, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC said the recall involves Retrospect’s Scout bike helmets, specifically in sizes small and extra-small.

The helmets were sold in a variety of colors and designs, including: Blippi, Blush, Brash Blue, Chameleon, Cool Mint, Matte Forest Green, Matte Black, Matte Navy, Matte White, Matte Burnt Orange, Matte Green, Matte Royal Blue, and Matte Whisper Pink.

No injuries have been reported, but the CPSC said the helmets violate federal safety regulation standards and may fail to protect a child’s head in the event of a crash.

Parents who purchased the recalled helmets for their children are urged to stop using them away and contact Retrospec for instructions on how to receive a full refund.