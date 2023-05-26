EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 5,000 children’s activity tables are being recalled because they pose a choking hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall involves Juratoys’ Janod Sweet Cocoon Activity Tables. The CPSC said the table has a silver metal ball that can detach from the metal arch.

The activity tables were sold nationwide at Nordstrom and Crate and Barrel.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled activity tables is urged to keep it away from children and contact Juratoys for a free repair kit.