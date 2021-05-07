Kidde smoke alarms recalled because they might not alert you to a fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Approximately 226,000 smoke alarms have been recalled after it was discovered they can fail to alert users to a fire.

The recall involves Kidde TruSense Smoke Alarms and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms, and only those with the TruSense logo or “AMBER=FAULT” printed on the front are included, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

No incidents or injuries have been reported to date.

The recalled alarms were sold at Walmart, The Home Depot and other stores nationwide and online from May 2019 through September 2020.

The CPSC says consumers should immediately contact Kidde at 844-796-9972 for a free replacement, but continue to use the recalled alarms in the meantime. Visit Kidde’s website to learn more.

Framingham-based TJX is recalling about 92,000 wooden folding chairs because they can break, posing a risk of injury to the user.

The CPSC said the company has received 18 reports of the chairs breaking or collapsing, including 15 reports of falls that resulted in minor injuries.

The recall involves outdoor folding chairs with armrests and an oil stain finish, some of which were labeled with Nautica on the hang tag, according to the CPSC. They were sold for about $30 at T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Marshalls stores nationwide from June 2018 through January 2021.

Consumers are told to stop using the recalled chairs and contact TJX at 888-520-0322 to learn how to receive a full refund. The chairs can also be returned to any T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods or Marshalls store.

Lastly, 42,000 water pumps have been recalled because they can short circuit if water gets into the circuit board, posing fire, burn and electrical shock hazards.

The recall incolves WAYNE WaterBUG GLOW model WWB Glow 1/6 HP Multi-Use Pump units with SKU number 57732-WYN1.

According to the CPSC, the manufacturer has received 28 reports of the circuit board malfunctioning, two of which resulted in minor burn injuries.

The affected pumps were sold nationwide by The Home Depot from July 2019 through March 2021.

Consumers should stop using the pumps and contact Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands at 844-369-2149 or recall@sfconsumerbrands.com for a free replacement.