Keychain power banks recalled for fire, burn hazards

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Michaels is recalling thousands of tassel keychain power banks because they can overheat and catch fire.

Courtesy of the CPSC

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said the lithium-ion battery inside the power bank can overheat, which poses a fire and burn risk.

Michaels has received two reports of the mobile power banks overheating when charging and catching on fire. No injuries have been reported.

The keychain mobile power banks were sold at Michaels stores nationwide from March 2018 through August 2019 for about $20.

The “Bead Landing” keychains are used to charge smartphones and other devices. They’re sold in a variety of colors and have the following UPC codes:

Black 545929 191518582543 Cream 545930 191518582550 Blush Pink 545931 191518582567 Iridescent Blue 545932 191518582574

Consumers are urged to stop using the tassel keychains with mobile power banks. The keychains can be returned to Michaels for a full refund.

Approximately 34,000 ceramic mugs are being recalled because they can crack or break when exposed to hot liquids.

Courtesy of the CPSC

The CPSC said since the mugs can break, they pose a burn or laceration hazard.

The company that sells the mugs, Hit Promotional Products, has received 10 reports of the mugs cracking or breaking when holding hot liquids. No injuries have been reported.

The mugs were provided as promotional products at meetings or events nationwide from October 2018 through September 2019.

They’re decorated with various logos and come in a variety of colors with a gray bottom.

Here are various logos that could be printed on the recalled mug:

Thousands of bottles of craft glue are being recalled because the packaging is not child-resistant.

Courtesy of the CPSC

The CPSC said the glue contains methanol and poses a poisoning hazard to young children if ingested and, the packaging is not consistent with what’s required under the Poisoning Prevention Packaging Act.

All-Gloo Craft Glue, sold by New Port Sales, comes in three sizes and can have the following UPC codes:

2 oz 700332578122 4 oz 700332570126 8 oz 700332570133

The bottles of glue can cost between $2 and $7. No injuries have been reported in connection with the recall.