EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three different brands of spinach, kale and collard greens are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Lancaster Foods is recalling a limited quantity of already-expired bags of Robinson Fresh, Lancaster and Giant brand kale, spinach and collard greens, which were sold at grocery stores in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

The FDA said the recall was issued out of an abundance of caution after a single bag of chopped kale tested positive for the bacteria. No illnesses have been reported.

Anyone who purchased the recalled spinach, kale or collard greens is urged not to eat them and to instead throw them out. The bags of greens can also be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.