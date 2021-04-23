Jule’s Foods products recalled due to salmonella risk

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A salmonella outbreak has been linked to Jule’s Foods products, which were recalled as a result.

The recall involves Jule’s Cashew Brie (Classic), Jule’s Truffle Cashew Brie, Jule’s Black Garlic Cashew Brie, Jule’s Artichoke Spinach Dip, and Jule’s Vegan Ranch Dressing with any expiration date, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Production has been halted while the source of the contamination is investigated.

The products were sold primarily in independently owned grocery stores across the country, including in Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York, the FDA said.

Consumption of food contaminated with salmonella can result in mild to severe illness. Consumers are urged to either dispose of the products or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Contact Jule’s Foods at (310) 980-4697 or jules@julesveganfoods.com for more information.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has recalled select lots of its gummy vitamin products after receiving two reports of them containing metallic mesh material. The lots were distributed to retailers from Nov. 13, 2020, through April 9, 2021, according to the FDA.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date.

The recall includes the following products:

Consumers are told to call 1 (800) 981-4710 to request a full refund before disposing of the affected products.

Roughly 15,000 containers of Welmate Lidocaine Numbing Cream have also been recalled because the packaging is not child-resistant. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says the product poses a poisoning hazard to young children if they ingest it or put it on their skin.

No injuries associated with the product have been reported to date.

Photo: US Consumer Product Safety Commission

The 113g (4oz.) jars were sold for about $20 online from August 2020 through March 2021.

List of affected lot numbers and expiration dates »

According to the CPSC, consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cream, store it out of reach of children and contact YYBA at 866-933-6337 or recall@wellspringmeds.com for instructions on how to properly dispose of the jar and receive a refund.