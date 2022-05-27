EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The list of peanut butter products recalled continues to grow due to a potential risk of salmonella contamination.

The R.I. Department of Health issued a warning, which comes after an initial recall of Jif peanut butter.

According to the R.I. Department of Health, the newly recalled snacks include Fudgeamentals fudge made with Jif peanut butter in 8 oz. plastic containers and 16 oz. plastic trays sold at Walmart nationwide.

Fresh Del Monte also voluntarily recalled fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products containing ready-to-eat Jif peanut butter dip, including Del Monte Apples with Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Snack Pack, Apples and Peanut Butter and Sandwich with Peanut Butter Cup. Those snacks were sold at Walmart, Stop & Shop and Dave’s Marketplace.

The pulled products are packaged in a clear plastic container with a “best if Used By” date on or before May 20, 2022.

Consumers who still have the pulled products in their refrigerators are urged to throw them out immediately. Retailers have been advised to check store shelves and warehouse inventories.

Any Jif peanut butter snack packs that were packed in fruit trays from September 1, 2021 through May 20, 2022 should also be thrown out.

Those who eat contaminated food can develop a salmonella infection and experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Salmonella can cause severe illness that may require hospitalization.