Insulin syringes recalled due to ‘skewed’ dosage markings

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Certain lots of insulin syringes are being recalled because the graduation markings are skewed, which could cause the user to administer the wrong dose, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Smiths Medical reports the odd number line graduation markings on the syringe barrels are skewed upward by approximately 20 degrees.

Courtesy: FDA

As a result of the skewed markings, the FDA said the user may accidentally administer an incorrect dose of insulin, which could cause hyperglycemia (which may lead to ketoacidosis) or hypoglycemia (which may lead to seizures).

The following Jelco Hypodermic Needle-Pro Fixed Needle Insulin Syringes are being recalled:

Model

Number Name Lot Number 4428-1 Jelco® Hypodermic Needle-Pro® Fixed Needle Insulin Syringe 28Gx1/2” 1CC 4046543 and 4062235 4429-1 Jelco® Hypodermic Needle-Pro® Fixed Needle Insulin Syringe 29Gx1/2” 1CC 4014096, 4031846, 4031845, 4040734, 4043536, 4046545, 4046546, 4062239, 4062240, 4062238 and 4062242

Smiths Medical has received no reports of illnesses or deaths connected to the recall.

Anyone who notices their syringe markings are skewed is urged not to use it and to instead contact the pharmacy, home health care provider or medical facility that gave it to them to get a replacement.

People can also contact Smiths Medical directly by calling 1-(800)-258-5361 or clicking here.

Philips is voluntarily recalling certain Bi-PAP and C-PAP breathing machines and mechanical ventilators because of a potential health risk, according to the FDA.

The FDA reports the sound abatement foam inside the machine may degrade over time and enter the device’s air pathway. Once inside the air pathway, the wearer could potentially ingest the foam particles.

“We deeply regret any concern and inconvenience that patients using the affected devices will experience because of the proactive measures we are announcing … to ensure patient safety,”” Philips CEO Frans van Houten said. “In consultation with the relevant regulatory agencies and in close collaboration with our customers and partners, we are working hard towards a resolution, which includes the deployment of the updated instructions for use and a comprehensive repair and replacement program for the affected devices. Patient safety is at the heart of everything we do at Philips.”

Philips hasn’t received any reports of illnesses or deaths connected to this recall.

Anyone who uses one of the affected machines is urged to follow the company’s updated instructions.

Cove Appliance is recalling more than 40,000 dishwashers because they could potentially catch fire, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC reports the heating element in the dishwasher can fail to properly shut off and can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The recall includes the Cove Appliance 24-inch built-in residential dishwashers with model numbers DW2450 and DW2450WS and serial numbers 20000100 through 20044445.

Courtesy: CPSC

The company has received five reports of burning smells, flames and smoking from inside the dishwashers. No injuries have been reported.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled dishwashers is urged to stop using it and to contact Cove Appliance for a free repair by calling 888-651-9376 or clicking here.