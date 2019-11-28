Injury risk prompts recall of hammers exclusively sold at Walmart

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning people to stop using recalled hammers that were sold at Walmart.

The recall covers about 211,000 Stanley hammers that were sold exclusively at Walmart from July 2018 through August 2019.

The CPSC said the molded grip on the recalled hammers can come loose and injure users. To date, no injuries have been reported.

The recalled hammers can be identified by the following:

Model number: STHT51454

STHT51454 UPC Code: 076174514544

Consumers who return the recalled hammers to Walmart will receive a gift card for the purchase price, which is about $6.

Stanley can be reached via email or at 866-215-1132 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.