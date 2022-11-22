EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The William Carter Company is recalling more than 50,000 sets of infant pajamas because they could hurt young children.

The Carter’s one-piece fleece, footed pajamas contain small wires inside which pose puncture and laceration hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. No injuries have been reported to date.

The recalled pajamas are yellow and feature hearts and an animal graphic. They were sold in sizes 12M, 18M, and 24M at clothing stores nationwide and online from July through September 2022.

The CPSC says consumers who purchased the pajamas should stop using them immediately and return them to a Carter’s store location for a full refund in the form of a gift card.

Consumers can also contact the company at 800-692-4674 during weekday business hours for instructions on how to return the pajamas through the mail.