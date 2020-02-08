Infant carriers recalled because baby can fall out

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Infantino is recalling approximately 14,000 infant carriers because they can break, causing to the wearer potentially drop the baby inside.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports the buckles on the Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic, Flip Front2Back and Up Close Newborn infant carriers can break, causing the carrier to come loose.

The recall includes the following lot codes:

Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier: 2018 0619

Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier: 2018 0719

Flip Front2Back Carrier: 2018 0719

Up Close Newborn Carrier: 2018 0719

The products were sold nationwide at Target and online on Amazon between November 2019 and December 2019 for between $30 and $50.

No injuries have been reported, but parents are urged to stop using the infant carriers and contact Infantino for instructions on how to receive a free replacement.