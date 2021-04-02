Infant bath seats recalled due to drowning risk

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — About 5,000 BATTOP foldable infant bath seats are being recalled because they could tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard to babies.

The seats fail to meet federal safety standards, including requirements for stability, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

No injuries have been reported to date.

The CPSC says the affected seats were sold on Amazon.com from July through October 2020. They are plastic and have white seats with blue, green or gray restraint bars and model number BB2206 on the back.

Consumers should stop using the recalled seats and contact BATTOP at service@battop.net for instructions on how to return them with free shipping to receive a free refund.

dōTERRA is recalling 1.3 million bottles of its essential oils because the packaging is not child resistant.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the products contain methyl salicylate, so there’s a risk of poisoning if the contents are applied to the skin or swallowed by young children.

No incidents or injuries have been reported to date, the CPSC said.

The recall involves dōTERRA Deep Blue, PastTense and Deep Blue Touch Essential Oils in 10 mL glass bottles which were sold online from September 2018 through September 2020.

Consumers should immediately store the products out of reach of children and contact dōTERRA at 800-411-8151 or cpscrecall@doterranotices.com for a free replacement.

