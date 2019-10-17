Imported raw beef products recalled over possible E. coli contamination

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Health officials are alerting consumers of a recall related to products derived from imported raw beef.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert Wednesday for raw beef products produced by Ryding-Regency Meat Packers, Ltd. in Ontario, Canada.

The beef is being recalled because it may be contaminated with E. coli, according to FSIS.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency notified FSIS of several shipments of beef exported to the United States that are connected to the recall.

The products were distributed to institutions and retailers in 10 states, including Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Below is a list of the recalled products, including their case codes and sell-by dates:

10-lb. cardboard box packages containing bulk plastic-wrapped raw frozen ground beef gyros labeled “DEVANCO FOODS CHICAGO’S FAVORITE” GYROS SLICES (STRIPS) with a case code 159 19.

10-lb. cardboard box packages containing bulk plastic-wrapped raw frozen ground beef gyros labeled “KRONOS HALAL GYROS STRIPS” HALAL CERTIFIED BEEF GYROS UNCOOKED, IQF STRIPS with a case code 19 159.

Retail sized (8 patties) cardboard box packages containing “ZIYAD PREMIUM QUALITY Beef Hamburger Patties” with a case code 911541.021541.

Retail sized (8 kabobs) cardboard box packages containing “ZIYAD PREMIUM QUALITY Uncooked Kufta Kabob” with a case code 911154.021154.

8-lb. cardboard box packages containing bulk plastic-wrapped raw frozen ground beef patties labeled “Shop Right 100% PURE QUARTER POUND Ground Beef Hamburgers” and a sell-by date of 060720.

3-lb. cardboard box packages containing plastic wrapped raw frozen ground beef patties labeled “Shop Right 100% PURE Ground Beef Hamburgers” and a sell-by date of 060720.

2-lb. cardboard box packages containing plastic wrapped raw frozen ground beef patties labeled “LANDIS BRAND 100% ALL BEEF PATTIES 8 Quarter Pound Patties” and a sell-by date of 060720.

Anyone who has purchased any of the products listed is urged not to serve or consume them.

FSIS is also reminding all consumers to ensure their raw meat products are cooked to a temperature of 160°F to ensure any and all harmful bacteria are killed.