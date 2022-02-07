Illegally imported at-home COVID tests recalled, not authorized by FDA

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A South Korean diagnostics company is recalling its at-home COVID-19 test kit in the United States because they were illegally imported, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA said the Standard Q COVID-19 Ag Home Test kits were made by SD Biosensor and were distributed throughout the United States.

The tests, however, are not cleared, authorized nor approved by the FDA.

In addition to the recall, SD Biosensor is launching an internal investigation into how the tests were illegally imported. The company is ensuring their tests aren’t illegally imported again by strengthening contract terms and their enforcement with distributors.

The FDA said SD Biosensor has also, “announced publicly that if such illegal importations are discovered in the future, the responsible individuals/distributors will face strict legal action and liabilities for damages.”

The FDA said anyone who has one of the illegally imported tests should not use it and instead throw it away. Anyone who has already used the recalled test is urged to retest with an FDA-authorized or cleared testing method.