IKEA recalls infant bibs due to choking hazard

(WWLP) – IKEA has issued a recall on MATVRÅ Infant Bibs due to the product being a choking hazard.

According to the U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission, the snap on the bibs can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

The company has received two reports of the snaps on the bibs detaching, however, no injuries have been reported.

This bib has only been sold exclusively at IKEA stores nationwide and on their website. IKEA will be offering full refunds when returned.

Description of the product:

The product is sold in a two-pack with one blue and one red bib with a snap at the back of the neck. The blue bib has a green seam along the outside with white polka dots. The red bib has a yellow seam along the outside with red polka dots. MATVRÅ, IKEA and the IKEA logo are printed on a white tag on the back of the bib. CPSC

(CPSC)

(CPSC)

Contact Information:

IKEA toll-free at 888-966-4532