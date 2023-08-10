EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Real Kosher Ice Cream is recalling some of its 8-ounce clear plastic containers of “Soft Serve on the go” ice cream because they could possibly be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The FDA said the ice cream was sold at grocery and convenience stores in Massachusetts.

Two illnesses were reported in connection with the ice cream and both of those people had to be hospitalized. A sample of Ice Cream in Pennsylvania also tested positive for Listeria. The company said they’re still investigating the exact cause of the contamination.

All flavors of the ice cream produced before Aug. 4, 2023, are being recalled, but the packaging does not have a best-by date.

Consumers are urged to throw out the product or return it for a full refund.