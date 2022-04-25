(WWTI) — Turkey Hill Dairy is recalling select ice cream products because they may be contaminated with peanuts, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall involves 48-ounce cartons of Turkey Hill’s “Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream.”

The FDA said the recall was issued after Turkey Hill learned the cartons may have been mistakenly filled with the company’s “Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream” instead, which poses a serious health risk to those who are allergic to peanuts.

The recall is limited to 383 cartons of ice cream which have a UPC code of “020735420935” and a sell-by date of March 2, 2023.

The recalled ice cream products were sold at various retail stores nationwide between April 14 and April 19.

No other Turkey Hill ice cream products are impacted by this recall.

The retail stores that have received the recalled products have been contacted directly.

Anyone who purchased the recalled ice cream can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or contact Turkey Hill Dairy by calling 1-800-693-2479.