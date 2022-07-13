PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Florida-based ice cream company at the center of a nationwide listeria outbreak is recalling all of its products, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA said Big Olaf Creamery has voluntarily ceased production and distribution of all flavors and sizes of ice cream over the weekend. The recall includes all flavors, lots, codes and expiration dates through 6/30/2022.

The recall was prompted by a listeria outbreak spanning 10 states, though the ice cream is primarily sold and served in Florida.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 23 people have been sickened, including two Massachusetts residents. The CDC said one person has died and a pregnant woman lost her fetus.

Listeria is one of the most dangerous forms of food poisoning. The CDC said all but one of the 23 infected people were hospitalized.

The first cases were reported back in January 2021, but continued to crop up sporadically through June of this year.

Courtesy: FDA

The investigation is ongoing, though 18 people interviewed by the CDC reported eating ice cream before experiencing symptoms. Ten of those 18 people, according to the CDC, mentioned Big Olaf Creamery by name, or a location known to serve that specific brand of ice cream.

The CDC said other ice cream brands were also mentioned, but did not specify which ones.

Listeria symptoms usually start one to four weeks after eating contaminated food, but can start as soon as the same day. Those symptoms include fever, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhea.

While it can be treated with antibiotics, listeria is especially dangerous to pregnant women, newborns, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

Bill Marler, an attorney with Marler Clark Law Firm, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Big Olaf Creamery on behalf of the Illinois woman who died after eating the tainted ice cream.

Marler said the woman was in Florida visiting family when she ate the ice cream. The woman, according to Marler, began experiencing symptoms a few days later and was eventually rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed to a septic illness caused by the infection.

“What is shocking it that the listeria linked to the outbreak was present in this ice cream beginning in 2021,” Marler said. “This shows a complete failure to keep the manufacturing facility clean and in good repair.”

It’s unclear at this time whether any of the Big Olaf Creamery’s products have tested positive for listeria. 12 News reached out to the Florida Department of Health for more information but have not yet heard back.

Big Olaf Creamery said in a statement last week that, while the company is cooperating with the ongoing investigation, “it is only speculation” that their ice cream is the culprit.

Anyone who purchased Big Olaf Creamery ice cream is urged not to eat it and to instead throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.