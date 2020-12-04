Hyundai recalls 128K vehicles due to engine issue

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A candle, a popular product for nursing women, and more than 120,000 Hyundai vehicles have recently been recalled.

Hyundai announced it’s recalling 128,848 potentially affected vehicles. The recall involves certain 2012 Santa Fes, 2011-2013 and 2016 Sonata Hybrids, along with 2015 and 2016 Velosters.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports the recall was issued because connecting rod bearing in the engine could cause damage, and could cause a stall or fire.

NHTSA said, “Hyundai will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the engine,” but consumers can also reach out to the NHSTA by calling their hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or head to safercar.gov.

Courtesy of FDA

Wish Garden Herbs Inc. is recalling one lot of its ‘Happy Ducts Compress.’ The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says the product could be contaminated with cronobacter sakazakii bacteria. As of Tuesday, 36 of the 46 units have been accounted for.

The FDA reports, when the contaminated product is applied to breast tissue, it could result in sometimes life threatening or serious infections in babies younger than 12 months.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the bacteria can cause sepsis or severe meningitis. The product could also cause an infection in nursing moms. Consumers who bought the product are advised to stop using immediately.

ADCO is recalling its ‘Sure Scents Peaceful Stream/Moonlit Waves’ candles. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports the candles’ high flame could cause the wax to catch fire, causing the glass to break and posing a burn or fire hazard.

About 142,740 candles were sold exclusively at The Dollar Tree from July through September 2020. Contact the Dollar Tree by calling (800) 876-8697 for a refund.

Courtesy of CPSC

Courtesy of CPSC

Courtesy of FDA

Vegpro International is recalling ‘Fresh Attitude’ Baby Spinach because the FDA reports of possible salmonella contamination.

The bags of spinach have best-by dates of Dec. 4 for the 11-ounce bags, and Dec. 4 and 5 for the 5-ounce bags.

The products were produced at the company’s eastern Canada plant and were only distributed to locations in the Northeast including NY, NJ, DE, CT, MD and PA.

Consumers who’ve bought the product are urged to return at the place of purchase for a refund.