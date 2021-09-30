Hyundai-Kia recall: turn signal can flash in wrong direction

by: The Associated Press

FILE – This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows the Hyundai logo on a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Hyundai is recalling nearly 100,000 Tucson and Sonata hybrids over potential engine issues. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 550,000 cars and minivans in the U.S. because the turn signals can flash in the opposite direction of what the driver intended.

The recall covers Hyundai’s Sonata midsize car from the 2015 through 2015 model years, and Sonata gas-electric hybrids from 2016 and 2017.

Kia’s Sedona minivan from 2015 through 2017 also is affected.

Hyundai says software in a junction box may not properly interpret signals sent from a multi-function switch.

The Korean automaker says it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries from the problem.

Dealers will update the software at no cost to owners.

Hyundai will begin mailing notification letters to customers on Nov. 19, while letters will go to Kia owners starting Nov. 12.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

